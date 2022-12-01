Indiana State Trooper hospitalized after driver crashes into squad car

article

An Indiana State Trooper was sent to the hospital Wednesday when his squad car was rear-ended on I-80.

State police officials say Trooper Riley Hieb was sitting in his patrol car with the lights activated blocking off the scene of an earlier crash on eastbound I-80 near mile-marker 11.3.

Around 11:16 p.m., Jose Huizar-Hernandez, 67, from Lake Station, Ind. failed to yield in his 2010 Chevrolet HHR and rear-ended the police car.

Trp. Hieb and Huizar-Hernandez were taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital by Gary EMS for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

This is the eighth time this year that a Lowell Trooper has been struck by a vehicle while their emergency lights have been activated.

"Please remember to slow down and/or change lanes when you see emergency lighting. The safety of our troopers and the public is of utmost concern. Just one of these crashes is unacceptable, let alone eight," Lt. Gose, Commander of the Lowell Post said.

Police did not say if the driver was cited for the crash.