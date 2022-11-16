Illinois State trooper hospitalized after high-speed chase ends in crash on South Side

An Illinois State trooper and two civilians were hospitalized following a high-speed chase on Chicago's South Side overnight.

Police say the trooper was following a suspect car and both cars crashed around 11:56 p.m. The pursuit started at 79th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue and ended on 95th Street near Chicago State University in Burnside.

The trooper's squad car and the suspect's car crashed separately. The trooper lost control of his car due to wet road conditions and hit a tree and the civilian car hit a light pole, police say.

Officials say the injuries were serious, but all three individuals were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

A police K9 was also in the squad car and is being checked out.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no further details about the extent of the injuries or what led to the chase.