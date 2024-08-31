Illinois State trooper injured in crash on Bishop Ford Expressway

The Brief An Illinois State trooper was injured when an Audi struck his squad car on the Bishop Ford Expressway while the trooper was investigating an accident. The driver of the vehicle, Samuel Oatis III, was cited for violating the Move Over Law; both the trooper and Oatis sustained non-life-threatening injuries. In 2024, eight troopers have been injured in 17 crashes related to the Move Over Law, according to state police.



An Illinois State trooper was injured when a vehicle struck his squad car on the Bishop Ford Expressway early Saturday morning.

About 2:20 a.m., the trooper was investigating an accident on southbound Interstate 94 at 111th Street when an Audi struck the back of his patrol car, according to a statement from the Illinois State Police. The trooper was inside his patrol car and had his emergency lights activated at the time of the crash, officials said.

Authorities said the trooper was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Audi, 47-year-old Samuel Oatis III of Dolton, and his passenger were also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the statement.

Oatis received a citation for the Move Over Law, which requires motorists to yield to stationary emergency vehicles, following too closely and failure to reduce his speed to avoid an accident.

Anyone who violates the law faces a fine of up to $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator's license can be suspended for up to two years, officials said.

So far in 2024, eight troopers have been injured in 17 Move Over Law-related crashes, according to state police.

No further information was immediately available.