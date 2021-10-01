Illinois State Trooper shot on Dan Ryan Expressway

An Illinois State Trooper suffered a gunshot wound Friday afternoon on Interstate 94, fire officials said.

The shooting occurred near 43rd Street on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The trooper was reported in "bad condition," fire officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The trooper was transported to the University of Chicago.

Inbound local lanes on I-94 are shut down due to the ISP Investigation.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.