Expand / Collapse search

Illinois State Trooper shot on Dan Ryan Expressway

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - An Illinois State Trooper suffered a gunshot wound Friday afternoon on Interstate 94, fire officials said.

The shooting occurred near 43rd Street on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The trooper was reported in "bad condition," fire officials said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The trooper was transported to the University of Chicago.

Police scanner audio: 'We need help, please! Officer shot!'

There is police activity on the Dan Ryan Friday afternoon.

Inbound local lanes on I-94 are shut down due to the ISP Investigation.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.