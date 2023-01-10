Illinois Supreme Court sees female majority for first time in state's history

The Illinois Supreme Court met for the first time since the new year on Tuesday with a first-ever female majority since Illinois became a state in 1818.

The first two Black women to serve on the state's highest court began their first full terms.

The court appointed Lisa Holder White in July to fill one vacancy and Joy Cunningham was sworn in last month to fill the seat of a second retiring justice.

Justices Mary O'Brien and Elizabeth Rochford, hailing from Chicago's suburbs, were sworn in last month after winning the November elections.

Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis joined in 2010, totaling five women serving on the state's Supreme Court.

