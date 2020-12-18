Illinois surpasses 15,000 coronavirus deaths

article

Illinois health officials reported Friday the state surpassed 15,000 deaths due to the coronavirus.

Friday’s caseload was 7,377, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The health department also reported 181 more deaths.

The state’s totals are now 886,805 coronavirus cases, including 15,015 deaths.

Illinois’ rolling testing positivity rate is currently at 8%.

Public health officials report 4,690 people were hospitalized late Thursday with COVID-19, with 1,023 patients in intensive care units and 589 patients on ventilators.