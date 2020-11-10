Illinois surpasses 500,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 12,623 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19, raising the state’s confirmed coronavirus total to 511,183.

Public health officials also reported 79 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths, raising that total to 10,289.

Tuesday's numbers mark the highest single-day increase the state’s ever seen.

It’s the fifth straight day of daily caseloads over 10,000 in November, which has averaged about 9,300 new cases of COVID-19 per day.

The latest daily number of COVID-19 infection was the result of 101,955 tests. The seven-day positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9 is 12%.

Public health officials report 4,742 people were hospitalized late Monday with COVID-19, with 911 patients in intensive care units and 399 patients on ventilators.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report..