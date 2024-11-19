Illinois suspects face felony charges after Snapchat deal turns into robbery: prosecutors

The Brief Two suspects, an 18-year-old from Oswego and a 16-year-old from Woodridge, face charges after allegedly stealing items at gunpoint during a planned sale in a Woodridge park. The robbery occurred after the victim arranged via Snapchat to sell Apple AirPods and hoodies for $495. Both suspects remain in custody, and their next court appearances are scheduled for December.



Two suspects, including a teenager, are facing charges after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint during a planned sale at a park in Woodridge.

Jordan Jones, 18, of Oswego, and a 16-year-old boy from Woodridge are accused of stealing Apple AirPods and two hoodies during a meetup arranged over Snapchat. Both are charged with armed robbery, a Class X felony.

The incident occurred on Nov. 17 at Castaldo Park in Woodridge. According to police, the victim had agreed to sell the items for $495, but when the suspects arrived, they allegedly pulled out what was later determined to be a BB gun and pointed it at the victim’s ribs before fleeing with the items.

Police located the suspects’ vehicle, a GMC SUV, shortly after the robbery but said the driver sped away during a traffic stop. Later that evening, officers recovered the vehicle from a tow truck in Westmont and took Jones into custody. The 16-year-old suspect turned himself in the next day.

Jordan Jones

A search of the vehicle reportedly uncovered three BB guns.

"The allegations that these two defendants robbed an innocent man at gunpoint in a public park are outrageous," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement. "This type of criminal behavior is not acceptable in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law."

Both suspects remain in custody. Jones is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 16, while the 16-year-old is due in court on Dec. 5.