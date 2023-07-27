Illinois to require appointments for license renewal starting this fall

The Illinois Department of Motor Vehicles is speeding up the process at their offices.

The Secretary of State says the "Skip-the-Line" program is designed to improve customer service and eliminate the unpredictability of wait times at the DMV through an online appointment booking system.

Residents will be required to make appointments at the state's DMV facilities for license assistance. Title and registration services will not require an appointment.

To save time, the program will allow users to upload documents and receive reminders on upcoming renewals.

The program is set to launch Sept. 1.