Illinois Tollway deploys 24/7 hot weather patrols to assist stranded drivers

The Illinois Tollway is deploying hot weather patrols 24/7 through Thursday.

They will be on the hunt for stranded drivers, making sure no one gets stuck outside as the temperature continues to climb.

The crews will be looking for drivers who need assistance and responding to drivers who call for help. The service is available to any driver on an Illinois Tollway.

Those on patrol can help drivers who run out of gas, have a flat tire, need a battery boost, or have an overheated radiator.

"Stay with your vehicle. Know your location, direction, all that good stuff. And stay with your vehicle. It may not seem like it, but that vehicle is providing a safety blanket for you, so to speak, as opposed to walking on the side of the road," said Steve Mednis, Tollway’s Deputy Chief of Traffic and Incident Management.

To request help on an Illinois Tollway, you can dial *999. The additional crews will make sure help arrives in seconds or minutes.