Illinois treasurer returns up to $5K to thousands of residents

More than 66,000 people in Illinois will receive up to $5,000 and all they have to do it open their mailbox.

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs says the Enhanced Money Match Program makes it easier to automatically return money to individuals without the need to file a claim.

The program uses the treasure's unclaimed property database to return the funds.

"How can we make life a little bit better and a little bit easier for our residents is the driving force behind all of our programs," Frerichs said. "Putting money in people’s pockets so they can decide how best to spend it simply makes a lot of sense and is the right thing to do."

The cap has been raised from $2,000 to $5,000.

Enhanced Money Match letters hit the mail this month to an estimated 66,700 individuals. The total to be returned is $47 million.