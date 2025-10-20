Illinois trio conspired to impersonate law enforcement during 'No Kings' protests, prosecutors say

The Brief Authorities say three men from Wheaton, Darien and Woodridge planned to impersonate peace officers during political protests. Police say the men wore tactical vests and carried replica guns and ammunition without FOID cards. All three were charged and released pretrial; their next court date is Nov. 17.



Thousands of demonstrators flooded Chicago-area streets Saturday for "No Kings" protests rebuking President Donald Trump’s administration — and prosecutors say three suburban men had planned to blend in by pretending to be law enforcement.

What we know:

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Elmhurst Police Chief Michael McLean announced charges Monday against Jonathan Capp, 22, of Wheaton; Andrew Knight, 24, of Darien; and Cole Sarros, 26, of Woodridge.

They appeared in court this morning and each face a felony and misdemeanor:

Conspiring to impersonate a peace officer — Class 4 Felony

Unlawful possession of ammunition without a FOID card — Misdemeanor

The backstory:

According to prosecutors, around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, the men agreed to "dress like peace officers" by wearing tactical or ballistic vests while traveling to several political protests in the Chicago area. The trio also allegedly carried 9mm and .223 caliber ammunition despite not having valid FOID cards.

Andrew Knight, Cole Sarros, and Jonathan Capp

Additionally, prosecutors said Capp wore a camouflage mask and carried an airsoft rifle and handgun that lacked orange tips, making them appear like real firearms. Authorities also reported finding fake flash bangs and lighter fluid in their vehicle.

Police arrested the men before they reached any protest sites.

What they're saying:

"Impersonating a peace officer is a serious crime that not only erodes public trust, but also has the potential to put legitimate officers at risk, particularly at a political protest," Berlin said in a statement. "Thanks to the heads-up police work by the Elmhurst Police Department, the defendants were taken into custody prior to arriving at any protest."

Elmhurst Police Chief Michael McLean said officers noticed the men’s "suspicious" tactical gear and acted quickly.

"Impersonating a law enforcement officer is a serious offense that compromises public safety and damages trust in the many men and women who serve their communities with honor and integrity," McLean said. "Our department is committed to protecting the rights and safety of all residents, including during peaceful assembly, and I commend the swift and professional response of our officers who observed the suspicious men dressed in tactical gear and immediately took action to investigate."

What's next:

Prosecutors said Capp, Knight and Sarros were released pretrial since the charges are considered non-detainable offenses under the Illinois SAFE-T Act.

The men are due back in court Nov. 17. As a condition of release, they must surrender all guns, ammunition, or other dangerous weapons to the Elmhurst Police Department.