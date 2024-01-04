Illinois becomes 18th state to challenge Trump's 2024 presidential candidacy

Illinois has joined the ranks of states challenging Donald Trump's candidacy for the 2024 elections, making it the 18th state to do so.

Simultaneously, Trump faces a critical deadline in Colorado, where he has petitioned the US Supreme Court to overturn attempts to remove him from the state's primary ballot, with the finalization deadline on Friday.

Voting rights groups nationwide are questioning Trump's eligibility under the 14th Amendment's rarely used Insurrection Clause, citing his actions on January 6th. In Illinois, a group of residents filed the challenge, prompting the state election board to express doubts about its authority to invoke the clause to disqualify a presidential candidate. The board suggests that Illinois' courts or legislature should resolve the dispute.

The Illinois primary is scheduled for March 19, with the general election on November 5. According to state election law, challenges to presidential nominating petitions can occur through January 12.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden's campaign has filed paperwork to appear on the March 19 Illinois Democratic primary ballot. However, he has no challengers in the state.

On the Republican side, Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley have filed their petitions and required paperwork in Illinois.

On Friday, Biden is expected to portray Trump as a threat to the republic during a visit to Valley Forge. Both Biden and Trump engage in a tug of war, each accusing the other of being a threat to democracy.