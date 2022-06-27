Illinois will begin waiving sales tax on groceries, gas; Indiana to raise gas taxes

Starting Friday, Illinois will begin waiving sales tax on groceries and gas.

This initiative is part of Gov. Pritzker's plan to combat record inflation.

The tax waiver is temporary, and will run through the remainder of the year.

Drivers in Indiana will also see a change in the price at fuel pumps come Friday — but not for the better.

Gas taxes will grow to 62 cents a gallon.

Right now, drivers are paying a record-high of 56 cents.

Indiana has two taxes on gasoline — a seven-percent sales tax, and a tax directed to infrastructure projects.