Illinois woman accused of trying to kick out window of squad car, headbutting deputy

A 25-year-old Waukegan woman has been charged after allegedly headbutting a Lake County Sheriff's deputy.

Viviana Mora faces the following charges: aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting arrest, DUI and numerous traffic infractions.

At about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Sunset Avenue and Lewis Avenue in Waukegan.

Mora was found to be driving under the influence of drugs, authorities said.

The deputy placed Mora under arrest and placed her in the backseat of his squad car. She then allegedly became belligerent and out of control.

Authorities said she attempted to kick out the squad car windows and took her seatbelt off. When deputies attempted to put her seatbelt back on, she headbutted one of the deputies in the face, causing minor injuries.

The deputy was treated and released by paramedics, authorities said.

After arriving at the Lake County Jail, deputies said Mora continued to be belligerent and refused to follow instructions.

Correctional staff then pepper sprayed Mora.

Mora remains held in the Lake County Jail on $50,000.00 bail.

She is due in court on Sept. 9.