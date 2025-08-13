Illinois woman sold cocaine near Chicago area middle school, sheriff says

The Brief A 30-year-old Beach Park woman was arrested after investigators say she sold cocaine, including near a middle school. Undercover detectives made multiple controlled buys, two within 500 feet of a Waukegan middle school. She faces six felony charges and remains in custody pending a court hearing.



A Beach Park woman is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say she sold cocaine near a Waukegan middle school.

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) began investigating Karla L. Rangel-Tirado, 30, earlier this year.

Detectives say they made multiple undercover purchases of cocaine from her, with two of the deals happening within 500 feet of a middle school in Waukegan.

Karla L. Rangel-Tirado | LCSO

Rangel-Tirado was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday. She is charged with:

Two counts of delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a school (Class X felonies)

Two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Class 1 felonies)

Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felonies)

What they're saying:

"Whether it’s a large-scale trafficking operation or an individual dealer targeting our communities, our Special Investigations Group is committed to disrupting the sale of dangerous drugs," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "Selling cocaine near a school is especially egregious, and I commend our detectives for their diligent work to keep our neighborhoods safe."

What's next:

Rangel-Tirado remains in the Lake County Jail awaiting an initial court hearing.