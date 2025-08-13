Illinois woman sold cocaine near Chicago area middle school, sheriff says
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A Beach Park woman is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say she sold cocaine near a Waukegan middle school.
What we know:
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) began investigating Karla L. Rangel-Tirado, 30, earlier this year.
Detectives say they made multiple undercover purchases of cocaine from her, with two of the deals happening within 500 feet of a middle school in Waukegan.
Karla L. Rangel-Tirado | LCSO
Rangel-Tirado was arrested during a traffic stop on Monday. She is charged with:
- Two counts of delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a school (Class X felonies)
- Two counts of delivery of a controlled substance (Class 1 felonies)
- Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felonies)
What they're saying:
"Whether it’s a large-scale trafficking operation or an individual dealer targeting our communities, our Special Investigations Group is committed to disrupting the sale of dangerous drugs," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in a statement. "Selling cocaine near a school is especially egregious, and I commend our detectives for their diligent work to keep our neighborhoods safe."
What's next:
Rangel-Tirado remains in the Lake County Jail awaiting an initial court hearing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.