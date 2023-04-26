Illinois workers who care for individuals with developmental disabilities call for better pay

There is a call to increase pay for those caring for individuals with developmental disabilities in Illinois.

On Wednesday in Springfield, direct support personnel spoke out ahead of a Senate hearing that will look at their wages.

The group is urging lawmakers to pass a measure that would raise wages by four dollars an hour in the coming year to help with retaining these roles.

More than 22,000 individuals in Illinois with developmental and intellectual disabilities live in community residential settings and rely on workers to provide care.