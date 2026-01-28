Illinois workers push for new protections against extreme heat and cold

The Brief Illinois has no statewide rules protecting workers from extreme temperatures on the job. A new bill would require employers to provide safety plans, including water in heat and warming areas in cold. Supporters say worsening climate extremes make passing the measure urgent.



People across Illinois are heading to work in freezing cold and dangerous heat, and right now, there are no state rules protecting them from extreme temperatures. That’s why workers and unions are launching a new campaign to change that.

What we know:

They’re backing what they call a basic, humane, and long-overdue proposal: the Workplace Extreme Temperature Safety Act, also known as House Bill 3762.

The bill would require employers to have real plans in place when temperatures become dangerous. That includes access to water in extreme heat and warming areas in extreme cold, with policies tailored to the type of work being done. Supporters say that matters because Illinois currently has no statewide standard.

As a result, some workers are forced to tough it out even when their health is at risk—and the data backs that up.

According to federal data from 2011 to 2020, more than 33,000 work-related heat injuries and illnesses led to days away from work. Supporters argue that as climate extremes worsen, action can’t wait.

One of the people leading the push says she knows the risk firsthand.

"Before I started at Chicago Jobs with Justice, I was working in the freezers at Walmart," said Jill Medrique. "I was working in freezers without PPE that fit me, with gloves that had holes in them, and with no one who cared how long I was in there, how many days in a row I worked there, or how many shifts I took in the freezer. So this is personal for me."

Why you should care:

The bill would set a statewide baseline, so no worker has to choose between a paycheck and their health—and supporters say it has real enforcement behind it.

The legislation includes penalties for violations, meaning employers could face fines and civil lawsuits if they don’t comply.

It also includes worker protections. Employees would be allowed to refuse work if they believe conditions are too dangerous, without fear of punishment.

Still, the bill could face opposition.

What's next:

Supporters say they’re pushing to get it passed during this legislative session in Springfield.