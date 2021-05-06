Image of Park Ridge teens recreating George Floyd death outrages community

There is outrage Thursday over a picture that apparently shows two north suburban high school students recreating the death of George Floyd.

The photo has been making the rounds on social media around Maine South High School in Park Ridge.

It shows a Black teenager posing like he is kneeling on the neck of a white teen. Both are seen laughing in the photo.

Maine South's principal says at least one of the teens involved in the picture is believed to be connected to the school. The school sent a letter to parents calling it an image of hate.

"This is a serious matter and will be dealt with appropriately by the school and/or district," the statement says. "We are committed to our equity journey and will continue to take steps to ensure an inclusive school environment that welcomes all students."

The full letter from the school can be read in its entirety below:

Dear Maine South families, Students and Staff -

I am disappointed to share that tonight we were made aware of a picture circulating on social media of two young men recreating the murder of George Floyd. Maine South denounces acts and images of hate and racism, and recognizes that this has caused harm to our school community.

We take this issue seriously. Our adminstrative staff is investigating this matter and will take all necessary and appropriate actions to the full extent of our authority. Our priority is to ensure that our school community is a safe, inclusive and welcoming environment for all of our students, especially our students of color.

Unfortunately, we believe at least one student connected to Maine South was involved in the creastion of this picture. Please know that if this is the case, and if others connected to Maine South or District 207 are involved, we will be unable to share any student specific discipline information. However, this is a serious matter and will be dealt with appropriately by the school and/or district.

Racism and hate have no home in our schools. As individuals and as a school, we are committed to our equity journey and will continue to take steps to ensure an inclusive school enviroment that welcomes ALL students.

Thank you,

Dr. Ben Collins, Principal