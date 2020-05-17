In New York, if you're feeling sick or you're going back to work, you can get tested

All New Yorkers experiencing flu-like symptoms or other coronavirus signs, such as dry cough or chest pains, are now eligible to be tested, along with people who returning to work as part of phased reopenings, Cuomo said Sunday.

The state is expanding eligibility as it deals with a surplus of testing capacity. Drive-thru and walk-in testing sites are performing about one-third of the 15,000 tests they're capable of each day, Cuomo said.

An agreement with CVS will allow samples to be collected at more than 60 of the chain's pharmacies across the state, Cuomo said. Testing in New York City is being expanded to 123 CityMD walk-in clinics.

De Blasio also made an urgent appeal Sunday for blood donations, saying supplies have dwindled to about two days' worth because of blood drive cancellations, which could mean postponing some surgeries.

