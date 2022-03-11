Inaugural 'Bulls Fest' coming to Chicago for Labor Day weekend

The Chicago Bulls announced Friday the launch of an inaugural marquee event, Bulls Fest, scheduled to take place on the United Center campus over Labor Day weekend.

According to a news release from the Bulls, the two-day festival will feature 3v3 basketball tournaments, live music, art exhibitions, kid-friendly activities, and food and drink. A nod to Chicago’s iconic street festival culture, Bulls Fest will offer free admission to all fans and a new opportunity to experience the city and build excitement as the Bulls get ready for the start of the 2022-2023 regular season, the release states.

"Bulls Fest reflects our commitment to creating legendary experiences for our fans through basketball and championing the local artists and businesses that make our city so great," said Michael Reinsdorf, President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are thrilled to incorporate Bulls Fest into Chicago’s exciting street festival lineup and close out the summer alongside the fans and city that support our team day in and day out."

The festival’s 3v3 basketball tournaments, now open for registration with early-bird pricing through April 30, welcomes participants ages eight and older across all skill levels up to an elite division. The tournament will take place on courts set up in Lot C, located on the north side of the United Center. Teams will be divided into brackets and guaranteed games on Saturday and Sunday. The tournament will also include brackets for wheelchair basketball teams.

According to the release, Bulls Fest will extend into the United Center Atrium with the 1966 Gallery, which will highlight Chicago’s vivid art scene by showcasing designs and artistic interpretations of basketball, and the Bulls brand from local artists in partnership with All Star Press Chicago – an all-in-one art gallery, retail space and print studio located in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Fans will be able to purchase exclusive Bulls Fest merchandise from the Madhouse Team Store, with a portion of proceeds supporting Chicago Bulls Charities – the philanthropic arm of the organization, the release states.

The festival will primarily take place along Madison Street between Wood Street and Damen Avenue and feature food and drink from Chicago’s famous bar and restaurant scene. Fans can also expect live music and entertainment from well-known and local performers, as well as appearances from the Bucket Boys, Bulls DJs, Incredibulls, Luvabulls, and of course, Benny the Bull, the release states.

Attendees will also enjoy skills and dunk showcases on the main courts throughout the festival weekend.

To register for the Bulls Fest 3v3 Tournament and to receive Bulls Fest Alerts with more information about the event, visit www.bullsfest.com. Additional festival details will be shared leading up to the event.