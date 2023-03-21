Inaugural COPA People's Academy looks to foster trust between community and police

The inaugural COPA People's Academy is getting underway, looking to foster trust between the community and Chicago police.

One of the biggest drivers of making the "People's Academy" open to the public is to build transparency into exactly how COPA handles police oversight.

The COPA People's Academy is a free six-week course, open to the public, which covers how COPA operates, including in situations like officer-involved shootings, use of force procedures, disciplinary recommendations and its video-release policy.

It is independent of the police department, independent of City Hall, and the People's Academy is run by COPA itself.

COPA is the civilian office that investigates allegations of police misconduct and ultimately makes recommendations to the CPD regarding disciplinary action.

Registration for the inaugural six-week course that starts Tuesday has ended, but if you're interested in taking the course in the future, there will be one in the fall, along with single classes throughout the year.

If interested, send an email to: copapublicaffairs@chicagocopa.org.