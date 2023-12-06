Inbound Kennedy Expressway construction nearing completion: IDOT

The inbound Kennedy Expressway from the Edens Expressway junction to Ohio Street is nearing completion.

A sequenced reopening to remove the work zone is scheduled to begin Thursday (weather permitting).

To remove barricades and apply new pavement markings, overnight lane and ramp closures will be required on the inbound Kennedy and Edens Expressway. However, one inbound lane will remain open at all times.

Starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, the inbound Kennedy will be reduced to one lane between Kimball and Milwaukee avenues. At the same time, intermittent ramp closures will take place between Belmont/Kedzie Avenue and Division Street. Starting at midnight, the reversible express lanes will be fully closed.

Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, the inbound Kennedy will be reduced to one lane between Keeler and Kimball avenues. Additionally, intermittent ramp closures between Keeler and Kimball avenues will also take place at that time. The reversible express lanes will remain open.

By 8 a.m. Saturday, the inbound Kennedy lanes and ramps will be fully reopened from Keeler Avenue heading south. The express lanes will remain open in the inbound direction only.

Starting at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, the inbound Kennedy will be reduced to one lane from north of the Edens junction to Keeler Avenue. At the same time, the reversible express lanes entrance at Montrose Avenue (Kennedy and Edens) will be closed. Drivers will be able to access the express lanes at Diversey Avenue.

There will also be intermittent closures of all ramps between Montrose and Keeler avenues on the inbound Kennedy. Wilson Avenue, both entrance and exit ramps, and Elston Avenue, the entrance ramp, will be closed from the inbound Edens.

By 5 a.m. Tuesday, the inbound Kennedy and Edens expressways and ramps will be fully reopened. The reversible express lanes will also resume normal operations.

If the overnight work on Friday and Monday is canceled due to weather, it will be rescheduled when conditions allow it.

Drivers should still expect occasional and temporary lane closures in the coming weeks and are urged to pay close attention to work zones, obey posted speed limits and remain alert for workers and equipment.

The reopening of the inbound lanes will end the first year of a three-year project. According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the project will improve safety, traffic flow and reliability for those who use the expressway each day.

For more information on the project, click here.