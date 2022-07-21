Increase in theft of Kia, Hyundai vehicles in Calumet City: police

Calumet City police are warning residents about an increase in the theft of Kia and Hyundai brand vehicles in the area.

Police say the thefts are often happening during the overnight hours, and thieves are able to bypass security features on these vehicles.

Patrols have increased in the area, and residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the police department.

Authorities are reminding residents to park their vehicles in a garage or well-lit area, and to keep the doors locked at all times.

They are also encouraging drivers to use a steering wheel locking device.