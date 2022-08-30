Indiana abortion clinics file suit to block ban, as Pritzker pushes for voter turnout in Midterms

Indiana abortion clinics have filed a lawsuit to block the state's near-total ban on abortions.

The new law is set to take effect September 15.

The lawsuit claims the ban would violate the Indiana Constitution by infringing on the right to privacy and the guarantee of equal privileges.

Indiana's Republican-dominated legislature approved the tighter abortion restrictions earlier this month, making it the first state to do so since the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated federal abortion protections by overturning Roe v. Wade.

Meanwhile in Illinois, Governor JB Pritzker is touting the state as an access point for abortion care and pushing for voters to turn out for the Midterm elections.

Among the races are several state Supreme Court seats.

The court could hear anti-abortion arguments next year, challenging Illinois’ 2019 law requiring health insurers to cover abortions.

Demand for abortions at Illinois Planned Parenthoods went from roughly 100 out-of-state patients a month to 750 in the first week after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling.