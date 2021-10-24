Indiana congressman's Twitter account suspended for 'targeted misgendering' of four-star officer

article

Twitter has suspended an Indiana congressman's official account.

Republican Rep. Jim Banks tweeted about Dr. Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender four-star officer in the U.S. uniformed services. He wrote that "the title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man."

The post was removed by Twitter, citing rules that include a ban on "targeted misgendering" of transgender people.

On his personal account, Banks stood by his post, tweeting: "Twitter has suspended my official account for posting a statement of FACT. I won’t back down. I’ll be posting on my personal account for the time being."

