Indiana congressman's Twitter account suspended for 'targeted misgendering' of four-star officer

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Politics
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Rachel Levine, nominee for Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services, testifies before a confirmation hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee in Washington, DC, on February 25, 2021. (Photo by TOM BRENNER / POOL

Expand

INDIANA - Twitter has suspended an Indiana congressman's official account.

Republican Rep. Jim Banks tweeted about Dr. Rachel Levine, the first openly transgender four-star officer in the U.S. uniformed services.  He wrote that "the title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man."

The post was removed by Twitter, citing rules that include a ban on "targeted misgendering" of transgender people.

On his personal account, Banks stood by his post, tweeting: "Twitter has suspended my official account for posting a statement of FACT. I won’t back down. I’ll be posting on my personal account for the time being."

