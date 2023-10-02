Indiana crash: 3 injured after driver blows through red light, crashes into minivan in Lake Village

Three people were injured after a driver blew a red light in Lake Village Saturday evening.

At about 5:35 p.m. Saturday, Newton County 911 received several calls for a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 41 and SR 10 in Lake Village.

According to preliminary information, a Pontiac passenger car, operated by a 36-year-old Lake Village man, was traveling eastbound on SR 10 when the driver failed to stop at the red light.

The Pontiac then continued eastbound across all lanes of US 41 and failed to yield to a northbound minivan.

The minivan, operated by a 24-year-old from Milwaukee, was northbound on US 41 with a green light at the intersection when the Pontiac struck the passenger side door, causing the Pontiac to come to rest in the grass median. The minivan left the roadway and fell into a culvert, authorities said.

The driver of the minivan was treated on the scene for minor injuries. The passenger of the minivan was transported to an area hospital for unknown injuries.

The driver of the Pontiac was also transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.