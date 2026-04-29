Indiana crash nearly stops man’s coast-to-coast walk for trade school dream

The Brief Isaiah Thomas, 27, is walking from Philadelphia to Los Angeles to raise money for a trade school to help young people build stable futures. A former troubled teen given a second chance, he’s using his journey and social media to inspire others and has raised over $47,000 so far. Despite being seriously injured in a recent accident that destroyed his supplies, he remains determined to continue his 2,300-mile mission.



A man from the East Coast is taking on an extraordinary journey. He is walking all the way to the West Coast with a powerful purpose: raising money to help young people find direction and build meaningful futures.

At 27 years old, Isaiah Thomas is turning his life story into motivation for others. Once a troubled teen, Thomas says he was arrested at just 14 years old on a gun charge. A judge’s decision to give him a second chance became a turning point.

"I decided that I wanted to change my life around," Thomas said. "I promised my mom I would never go back to the streets."

Now, he’s walking thousands of miles — from Philadelphia to Los Angeles — powered by the encouragement of strangers who have become supporters along the way. Through platforms like GoFundMe, TikTok, Instagram, and Twitch, Thomas is raising money to build a trade school for young people who may feel lost after high school.

"We want to offer trades for kids fresh out of high school," he explained. "By 21, they could be certified, making money, and even working toward owning their own business."

The backstory:

So far, his journey has spanned 750 miles over 34 days. But as he crossed through Richmond, Indiana, that mission nearly came to a devastating halt.

While walking in front of a supporter’s vehicle, someone who had offered to follow him for safety after watching his journey online, a car suddenly slammed into the SUV. The impact sent Thomas flying into the air. The moment, captured on camera, was witnessed live by thousands.

"I’m just blessed to be alive," Thomas said, recalling what a responding officer told him after the crash.

The incident remains under investigation, and it’s still unclear exactly how it happened. The driver involved, described as an older man, has not provided clear answers.

Thomas was rushed to the hospital with injuries including sprains and bruising.

Though shaken, he survived something he doesn’t take lightly, especially after a serious accident just six months earlier left him with fractured spinal bones, a broken rib, and shoulder injuries requiring surgery. He credits a back brace for helping protect him during this latest crash.

The accident also destroyed his cart, which carried essential supplies like batteries, clothing, food, and equipment used to document his journey.

What's next:

Despite the setback, Thomas says he’s not giving up.

"God got me on this mission," he said. "I’m going to keep going."

His journey is far from over, with roughly 2,300 miles remaining. But his determination remains unshaken.

So far, Thomas has raised more than $47,000 toward his $200,000 goal, fueling not just his walk, but a growing movement to create opportunity for the next generation.