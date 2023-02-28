Indiana fire department makes history with station entirely staffed by women

A fire department in Indiana has reached an historic milestone.

For the first time in its 100-year history, one of its stations was staffed entirely by women.

The Plainfield fire territory department consists of less than 70 people, split between multiple firehouses.

Over the weekend, one station's engine and ambulance were staffed by an all-female crew, made up of four paramedics and one EMT.

"People will say we're not strong enough, we can't handle it, things like that," said Kathy Pennington, Plainfield Fire Territory captain. "I think that the women that you see in here today, we're willing to put in that work to make sure that we are strong enough. We are capable. We go to the training that we have to go to. And to be honest with you, the guys that work around us are very supportive of us as we are of them."

Each year, the fire stations in that region respond to more than 6,000 emergency calls