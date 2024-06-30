Indiana fireworks accident: 7 people wounded; 10 cars and 4 homes damaged

What started as a private fireworks show at a home in Northwest Indiana turned into a dangerous accident, leaving multiple people wounded.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Arbogast Street, in Griffith, Ind.

According to the family, the fireworks were legally purchased – part of their annual tradition spanning decades.

They described the incident as caused by a faulty firework, stating it was "nothing malicious – definitely an accident."

The mishap injured seven people, including children, and damaged 10 vehicles and four homes. The conditions and identities of the victims were not released.

The homeowner said she met with the fire marshal and detectives, who also determined it was an accident.

The Griffith Police Department received aid from Highland, Merrillville, Schererville and Munster Police Departments and Superior EMS and the Schererville Fire Department during the call.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact Griffith PD at 219-924-7503 and anonymous tips can also be made by calling 219-922-3085.