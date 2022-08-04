Indiana House votes to keep exceptions from abortion

After an emotional debate over a proposed ban on abortion, the Indiana House voted Thursday to exempt those who have been raped.

By an overwhelming 61-39 vote, lawmakers rejected an amendment that critics complain would force victims to bear their rapist’s child.

As deliberations continued, the business-oriented Indy chamber issued a written statement urging the general assembly to reject Senate Bill 1, a measure that would ban most abortions in Indiana.

Opponents of the exemption for rape or incest argued that an unborn child should not suffer for a crime committed by its father.

Several lawmakers quoted Christian scripture in support of their argument that life begins at the moment of conception.

The House also debated an exception allowing abortion in the case of a lethal fetal abnormality.

A motion to remove that exemption failed by a vote of 65-35.