Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit for employers

Indiana lawmakers are considering a child care tax credit for employers.

A Senate bill proposes covering up to 50% of expenses for businesses who provide child care for employees with an in-house center.

Some small businesses could also qualify by paying for tuition at a center that already exists.

Supporters say the lack of child care access has forced some people to leave their jobs or decline job offers.

The bill is expected to go before a Senate committee as soon as next week.