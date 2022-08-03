Indiana lawmakers prepare to vote on banning most abortions in the state

President Biden hailed the outcome of Tuesday's referendum in Kansas, where voters chose to preserve access to abortion.

Biden ordered his health secretary Wednesday to find ways for the federal government to assist women who cross state lines for reproductive health care – including abortion.

"And I commit to the American people that we're doing everything in our power to safeguard access to health care, including the right to choose that women had under Roe v. Wade, which was ripped away by this extreme court. But ultimately, Congress must codify the protections of Roe as federal law," said Biden.

Closer to home, Indiana lawmakers are preparing to vote as soon as this week to ban most abortions in the state.

In an apparent response to criticism that supermajority Republicans do too little for mothers and infants after birth, a committee of the Indiana State Senate sent to the floor a proposal that would add millions of dollars to Indiana's Medicaid program.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

It would increase coverage for certain prenatal and post-pregnancy care, as well as newborn infant care.

Certain contraceptives, including long-acting implants, would also be covered.

Pro-life Republicans across the country are well aware that Democrats plan to make reproductive health care a big issue this fall.

"The American people are fed up with politicians trying to tell them what to do with their lives and their bodies," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) Connecticut.