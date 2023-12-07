Indiana lawmakers sound the alarm after 10 deadly accidental shootings involving children

Gun control is at the top of the minds of lawmakers in Indiana following 10 deadly accidental shootings involving children.

State Rep. Vernon Smith, a Democrat from Gary, is calling on gun owners to be more cautious.

His statement comes in the wake of an accidental shooting on Monday involving a three-year-old in Merrillville, Indiana.

Smith is encouraging gun owners to purchase a gun lock or reach out to their local police department for a free lock.



