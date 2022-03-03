Indiana legislation: Bills seek to redefine rape, repeal state's handgun permit requirement

A bill that seeks to redefine rape and "consent" in Indiana is headed to the governor's desk.

The legislation stipulates that a person who has sexual intercourse with someone who attempts to "physically, verbally, or by other visible conduct refuse the person's acts" commits rape. That's a change to Indiana’s existing law, which does not provide a definition of consent.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Meanwhile, Indiana Republicans have revived a proposal aimed at repealing the state's handgun permit requirement.

The proposal would allow anyone age 18 or older to carry a handgun in public except for reasons such as having a felony conviction or a dangerous mental illness.

Advertisement

The legislation has drawn strong objections from major police organizations.