A 20-year-old Indiana man has been charged with child molestation.

Gage Lechner of Loogootee allegedly committed sexual acts with a child under 14 years of age.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

An arrest warrant was issued on Friday for Lechner and later that night, he was located in the Alfordsville area and taken into custody.

Lechner is being held at the Martin County Jail without bond. The charge of child molestation is a level 4 felony.

Advertisement