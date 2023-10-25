Indiana man allegedly caught flushing suspected evidence down toilet as police execute search warrant

article

A northwest Indiana man was arrested this week after police allegedly confiscated drugs and guns from his home.

On Wednesday, the Lake County Drug Task Force and Lake County Sheriff's Department SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant at a home in St. John, Indiana for an investigation into the sale of cocaine, authorities said.

At the home, Ricky Biggs, 48, was allegedly found in the basement bathroom flushing suspected evidence down the toilet. Additionally, officers confiscated 120 suspected ecstasy pills, approximately 8.5 pounds of marijuana and two handguns at the residence.

Biggs was arrested at the time and could face multiple charges related to possession of dealing narcotic drugs.

In 2012, Biggs was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison for possessing more than five grams of cocaine with the intent to distribute it. He was accused of dealing large quantities of cocaine out of his business in Gary, authorities said.