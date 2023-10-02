Indiana man allegedly had machine gun at Topgolf in Naperville: prosecutors

article

Pre-trial release has been denied for a northwest Indiana man who was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded machine gun at Topgolf in Naperville over the weekend.

Jalen Littleton, 19, of Hammond, has been charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon (machine gun).

At about 9:51 p.m. Saturday, Naperville police officers who were on routine patrol at Topgolf on Odyssey Court observed a gun in plain view on the driver's side floorboard of a black Chevy Cruze, prosecutors said.

A short time later, Littleton and another person returned to the vehicle.

Littleton then entered the driver's seat of his vehicle, at which time officers activated their emergency lights and boxed in Littleton's vehicle.

Officers then searched the vehicle and allegedly found a fully-loaded Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun with an extended magazine, a laser sight and an auto switch that enables the weapon to fire fully automatic when engaged, prosecutors said.

Littleton did not possess a valid FOID or CCL and was taken into custody at that time.

"Public safety is the top priority of my office and the allegation that Mr. Littleton unlawfully possessed an extremely dangerous, fully-loaded gun capable of firing as a machine gun, at a family-friendly entertainment facility is outrageous," Berlin said. "Allegations such as those against Mr. Littleton will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be fully prosecuted. Once again, the proactive efforts of the Naperville Police Department removed a dangerous weapon from the streets and in doing so, may have averted tragedy."

Littleton’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 16.