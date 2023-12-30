Suspected drunk driver charged after fatally striking woman on I-90: state police

A 55-year-old Indiana man is facing multiple charges after his pickup truck fatally struck a woman on I-90 and left two others injured.

Scott Schuch, of Porter, Ind., is charged in connection with the fatal crash that occurred at 4:45 p.m. Friday on I-90 eastbound, east of the Indiana/Illinois state line. Authorities believe he may have been intoxicated.

Police say a gray Nissan SUV possibly hydroplaned before it hit a concrete barrier that divided the eastbound and westbound lanes of the interstate.

The male driver of a white Lexus saw the crash and pulled over on the inside shoulder. He got out and walked to the wrecked Nissan, checking on the female driver's condition.

Authorities say the driver of the Nissan spoke with the driver of the Lexus and asked him to call 911.

As he was on the phone, the Nissan driver got out of her vehicle and walked across the road toward the Lexus, police say.

While she was crossing the road, Schuch, who was driving a blue Ford truck, was heading eastbound and made a quick lane change to avoid the crashed Nissan.

But while doing so, Schuch struck the Nissan's driver as she was crossing the road, police say.

She did not survive the impact and died on the scene. Her identity hasn't been released as of yet.

Schuch also hit the Lexus and officials say two people inside were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, troopers found that Schuch showed signs of possible intoxication at the time of the crash.

He agreed to do a blood draw at a local hospital and the results led to his arrest.

Schuch is charged with the following:

Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death- Level 5 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated Endangering- Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving Causing Serious Bodily Injury- Class A Misdemeanor

Operating While Intoxicated- Class C Misdemeanor

These charges are preliminary and could change pending further investigation.