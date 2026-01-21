Indiana man charged with setting fire to Chicago-area apartment building

article

The Brief A Gary man has been charged with arson after a fire severely damaged an apartment building in Carpentersville last November. Prosecutors say the blaze caused more than $100,000 in damage and affected 24 families, with one person treated for smoke inhalation. The suspect was arrested in Indiana and is being held in custody ahead of his next court appearance.



A Gary man was charged with arson after allegedly setting fire to an apartment complex in Carpentersville last November, heavily damaging the building and displacing dozens of residents.

What we know:

Garland McGheee III, 30, allegedly set the fire on Nov. 29 at Meadowdale Apartments located at 104 Meadowdale Court, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

The fire extended from the first floor to the roof and damaged the homes and property of 24 families living in the building. Officials said the damage was in excess of $100,000.

The fire was put out within a couple of hours. One person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but was not hospitalized. Dozens of residents were displaced and assisted by the Red Cross, Kane County OEM and the local Moose Lodge with temporary living conditions.

McGhee was arrested in Indiana on Jan. 14 and charged with aggravated arson, residential arson, arson to personal property with damage more than $150 and criminal damage with fire of more than $100,000, all felonies.

On Tuesday, McGhee was ordered to be held in custody ahead of his trial.

The video below came from a previous Fox Chicago report.

What's next:

His next court appearance was scheduled for Jan. 28 at the Kane County Judicial Center.