Indiana man charged with murder in West Side shooting

An Indiana man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting last month in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.

James Jones, 51, allegedly shot 29-year-old Lamont Clay on Sept. 14 in the 1500 block of South Springfield Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Clay was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died.

Jones was arrested Monday by members of the Great Lakes Regional Task Force in South Bend, Indiana. He was extradited to Chicago where he was charged with one felony county of first-degree murder.

Jones has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.