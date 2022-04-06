Indiana man claims horrific injuries were caused by police, department tells different story

Tahir Kelly said he was walking alone in the 1000 block of West 9th Street in Michigan City, Indiana Tuesday when he was stopped by police.

"I was minding my own business, they swarmed me, they came from everywhere," said Kelly. "They tased me in my back."

The 26-year-old said he was immediately knocked unconscious, and when he woke up, he was at Franciscan Health Hospital.

We blurred Kelly’s face, head, eye and mouth in this report because of the graphic nature of his injuries.

"I have to go have surgery on my face because of them," said Kelly, referring to police.

Michigan City police did release a statement saying they were dispatched to the area for a suspicious vehicle chasing two males on foot, and one of the subjects possibly had a weapon.

Derris Baylor, Kelly’s mother, said her son is developmentally delayed, and she was able to view some of the body worn video.

"He got scared, and he tried to run, and they tased him in his back and his spine, his body locked up, and he started gurgling, and he fell," said Baylor. "That’s when I got up and left."

Police did respond to these claims, saying in part:

"Officers were unable to confirm the identity of the 26-year-old male initially who gave varying names. As officers attempted to place the male into custody, the male fled on foot running from police. Officers pursued the male and deployed a taser to assist in the apprehension of the male who was resisting arrest. As a result of being tased, the male fell to the ground and sustained injuries to his facial area."

It goes on to say due to the injuries sustained from the fall, "the male was released from police custody to receive medical care."

Kelly’s mother said there is more to what police are saying.

"He looked like a living Emmett Till," said Baylor.

There’s a peaceful protest planned at Michigan City’s Police Department at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.