Indiana man convicted for kidnapping, assaulting two former girlfriends: U.S. Attorney's Office

A 40-year-old Indiana man was convicted by a federal jury in Chicago after kidnapping and assaulting his two former girlfriends, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Robert Speed, of Gary, Ind., is charged with two counts of kidnapping and seven counts of interstate domestic violence. Each kidnapping charge is punishable by life in prison and each domestic violence charge has a maximum of 10 years in prison, officials said.

His charges stem from multiple instances of domestic violence at residences and hotels in Gary, Chicago and the Chicago suburbs in May and July of 2019.

Speed is accused of choking, hitting and punching the victims repeatedly, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

His niece, 27-year-old Shirley Speed, of Chicago, admitted to working together with her uncle in one of the assaults as part of a plea agreement.

Shirley said she and Robert took one of the victims from Gary, Ind. to her home in Chicago and then to a hotel room in South Holland, Ill.

She added that Robert kidnapped that same victim and assaulted her at both places, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Shirley was sentenced in November to two and a half years in prison. Robert's sentencing is set for March 26. 2024.