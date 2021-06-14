Expand / Collapse search

Indiana man drowns after saving his girlfriend in Lake Michigan

By STMW NEWS
Published 
Indiana
Sun-Times Media Wire

Chicago Park District shares safety tips for swimming

As the hot summer days start rolling in, plenty of families are flocking to the water. However, experts have a big warning to keep in mind.

INDIANA - A man drowned after saving his girlfriend Sunday in Michigan City, Indiana.

Donald Turner, of Porter, Indiana, was swimming with his girlfriend about 4:40 p.m. in Lake Michigan when she began to struggle, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Turner, 28, was able to get her to safety before he went underwater and didn’t resurface, officials said.

Another swimmer found Turner’s body near from where he was last seen, officials said. Michigan City firefighters pulled the body from the water and performed life saving measures.

He was transported to Franciscan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.