Indiana man hurt in I-290 shooting near the Loop
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old Indiana man was injured in a shooting early Saturday on the Eisenhower Expressway.
The man was driving on the I-290 eastbound ramp to the Wacker Drive and Franklin Avenue split when someone in another vehicle fired shots, Illinois State Police said.
He was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.
A 26-year-old woman, along with two boys, 8 and 4, and two girls, 7 and 2, were not injured in the incident.
The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.