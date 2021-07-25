Indiana man hurt in I-290 shooting near the Loop

A 26-year-old Indiana man was injured in a shooting early Saturday on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The man was driving on the I-290 eastbound ramp to the Wacker Drive and Franklin Avenue split when someone in another vehicle fired shots, Illinois State Police said.

He was transported to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

A 26-year-old woman, along with two boys, 8 and 4, and two girls, 7 and 2, were not injured in the incident.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.