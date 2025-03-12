Indiana sheriff gives update on missing woman found alive after 6 days in crashed car

The Brief Brieonna Cassell, 41, was trapped in her car after it crashed into a ditch and her family reported her missing. Cassell was found after six days still in her car but alive. She suffered compounded fractures and severe injuries to her legs, her family said.



An Indiana woman found alive in her crashed car six days after she went missing is set to have surgery today and begin a "long road to recovery," police said.

Brieonna Cassell, 41, was found on Tuesday in her car off the side of the road in Newton County.

‘Long road to recovery’

What we know:

Newton County Sheriff Shannon Cothran said that on Wednesday, Cassell’s mother authorized him to give an update on her condition.

The sheriff said Cassell’s condition had stabilized and that her "outlook for recovery is good, but it will be a long road to recovery."

He added that Cassell’s mother "also wished to express her thanks and appreciation to all responders and all the people that have expressed their thoughts and concerns."

The backstory:

Cassell let her mother’s home to visit friends near Wheatfield last Thursday and somehow ended up driving into a ditch off of County Road 600 South near County Road 300 East, about a mile southeast of the Newton County Landfill.

She was trapped in her car after the crash.

On Tuesday, a man driving by the site spotted Cassell’s car and contacted his supervisor, the fire chief of Morocco, Indiana, and the two checked the vehicle. They found Cassell inside, conscious and speaking, despite her extensive injuries.

Her family said she suffered compounded fractures and severe injuries to her legs. She was taken to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn for medical treatment.