Indiana mother welcomes daughter with special Leap Year connection

Franciscan Health Family Birth Centers in Northwest Indiana experienced a remarkable event on Thursday as Leap Day babies made their entrance into the world.

Among the new arrivals, one mother shared a poignant connection with Leap Year. Carly Dobin of DeMotte welcomed her daughter, Molly, shortly after midnight at Franciscan Health Crown Point on this rare Leap Day. Remarkably, Carly's late grandfather, who would have turned 96 Thursday, was also born on Feb. 29, making this occasion particularly special for the family.

Leap Baby Dobin 2024 Molly Dobin was born at 12:41 a.m. on Feb. 29 – Leap Day – at Franciscan Health Crown Point weighing 7 pounds 6.5 ounces and measuring 19 inches to parents Carly and Matt Dobin of DeMotte, Ind.

The likelihood of being born on Leap Day is exceedingly rare, occurring only once every four years, with odds of one in 1,461. Individuals born on this unique day are affectionately known as "leaplings" or "leapers." Worldwide, there are approximately five million people with a Feb. 29 birthday, representing less than 0.1 percent of the population.

Baby boy Norton was born at 7:54 a.m. on Feb. 29 – Leap Day - at Franciscan Health Crown Point weighing 7 pounds 15 ounces and measuring 20 inches to parents Lindsay and Todd Norton of Lowell, Ind.

In celebration of these exceptional births, Franciscan Health Family Birth Centers provided the newborns with adorable onesies and matching knitted frog hats, commemorating their Leap Day arrival.