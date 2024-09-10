Indiana officer shot in the line of duty in Illinois will not survive, sheriff says

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana announced that Corporal Brandon Schreiber, an officer who was shot earlier this month, will not survive his injuries.

Schreiber was shot on September 1 while assisting the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office in Sheldon, Illinois.

A statement released Tuesday confirmed the grave news, with Sheriff S.L. Cothran expressing sorrow over the situation.

"Despite the tremendous and heroic efforts of his medical team, we have been informed he will not survive his injuries. Corporal Schreiber is an organ donor. His sacrifice will present the opportunity for him to help many other people," the statement read.

Illinois State Police have taken over the investigation, with more details on the shooting to be released at a later date.