Indiana officials report 3 more coronavirus-related deaths

State health officials say three more people have died in Indiana from coronavirus-related illnesses, increasing the state's virus death toll to 35.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Monday that Indiana's number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 grew by 273 to 1,786.

The state now has nearly seven times the number of confirmed cases as a week ago, while the number of deaths is five times greater.

Two of the new deaths involved Indianapolis residents, while the other person who died was from southeastern Indiana's Franklin County.

The state health commissioner said Friday Indiana's peak of coronavirus illnesses is expected in mid- to late April.