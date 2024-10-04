Indiana pair charged with murder after discovery of bone fragments in backyard fire pit

The Brief Authorities in Indiana have charged two suspects with murder after bones were discovered at a property in Wheatfield. The suspects, Steven Valle and Samantha Sebella, face multiple charges, including murder, child neglect, and abuse of a corpse. Investigators were led to the discovery after a tip that Valle allegedly confessed to killing two of his undocumented children.



Two people have been charged with murder following the discovery of bone fragments on a property in northwest Indiana earlier this week.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrests of 31-year-old Steven Valle and 25-year-old Samantha Sebella – both of Wheatfield – on Oct. 3, after new evidence surfaced in an ongoing investigation into the possible deaths of two children.

The investigation began on Sept. 20 when authorities received a report that Valle had allegedly confessed to acquaintances about killing two undocumented children and burning their bodies in a backyard fire pit. Detectives located Valle at a hotel in Newton County, where he denied the accusations, but cellphones seized during the investigation provided further information.

Authorities returned to the Wheatfield property on Sept. 30, accompanied by cadaver dogs, which led them to three separate locations where bone fragments were found. The fragments were being analyzed to determine whether they belonged to humans or animals.

On Oct. 4, both Valle and Sebella were formally charged with multiple felonies, including murder, neglect of a dependent causing death, and abuse of a corpse.

Additionally, the Indiana Department of Child Services took an undocumented child in the suspects' care into protective custody.

Anyone with additional information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.